White House warns Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine

Video from Lubin, in the Poltava region of Ukraine, shows people arriving to the town in buses from the Sumy region and getting on trains to head farther west, part of a large-scale evacuation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live