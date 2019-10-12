-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, skiing Santas and Miss Universe: World in Photos, Dec. 9
-
Now Playing: French soldier salutes, Protests in Chile, and a koala recovers: This Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Strikes in France, impeachment hearing and a glowing shark: World in Photos, Dec. 5
-
Now Playing: Panda twins make first public appearance at Berlin Zoo
-
Now Playing: White Island, soccer championship, refugees in Cox’s Bazar: World in Photos, Dec. 10
-
Now Playing: Plane carrying 38 people goes missing on way to Antarctica
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: Several shot dead at Czech Republic hospital
-
Now Playing: Videos and details from eyewitnesses after deadly volcano eruption
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to report on Russia probe, FBI director speaks out
-
Now Playing: Author of controversial “dossier” had connection to Ivanka Trump
-
Now Playing: Deadly New Zealand eruption
-
Now Playing: Small plane skids to a stop in Costa Rica
-
Now Playing: Tourists flee as volcano erupts in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Wind-blown pup braves Storm Atiyah on UK beach
-
Now Playing: Woman to be world's youngest prime minister at 34
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 9, 2019
-
Now Playing: Russia banned from Olympics again over doping cover-up
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019