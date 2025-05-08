White smoke appears from the Sistine Chapel, signaling a new pope has been elected

Thousands cheered as white smoke was seen emanating from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a two-thirds vote has been reached to elect the new pope.

May 8, 2025

