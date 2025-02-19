Wife of freed hostage speaks out on his return

Aviva Siegel, the wife of Israeli-American former hostage Keith Siegel, celebrated her husbands return after being held hostage for 484 days in Gaza.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live