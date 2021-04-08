Transcript for Wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations in Greece

Greece is having one of its worst heat waves in three decades would temperatures above 100 degrees. More than 100 fires have burned through parts of the country of the last week forcing evacuations. And destroying neighborhoods in as eloquent tyra is just outside Athens was more on that. Inez what's it like there. That's right and handing the search a lot behind here is truly unbelievable I want immediate sense of what it's like here are on the ground about a thirty minute drive. From Athens and he take a look at this property it has been completely charred the trees that cars that building right there. We spoke to the man who owns this property. That there that was his home it's now completely burned to the ground he was here earlier we spoke with him he's in a state of total shots he was frustrated he peeled. He could have had more time to save some of his belongings that he was frustrated with local authorities are holding him back physically it is home he also lost his workshop he. At restores vintage cars for a living this was his studio if you will some of these cars are here and you've got battled cheap right there this one here you can see. Big glass melted over the steering willed and gives you a sense of just how intense those flames were last night. And you tear this morning going through the rubble could barely speak with us just in total total shock he was one of thousands of residents. Who were told to evacuate overnight because of these fires now more residents. And other parts of Athens are being told to stay indoors there's a stay in door advisory. Because of the harmful particles in any airs a residents are being told to keep their windows shut. And stay home when you talk about what's fueling these fires. It's the scorching heat here in Greece right now we are in the middle. Of Greece's worst heat wave in three decades a temperatures yesterday at one point hitting 115. Degrees. And that's what's making for these really dry conditions. Making the ground very dry which is causing these Al brings you can hear those. Plain forget that helicopters still working firefighters still working so flat out. Some high. Just working overtime they had to stop overnight they picked up again this morning for safety reasons and clearly the problem far from over. But it is really this heat that's fueling these outbreaks not just here in the suburbs back and but around the Mediterranean with Italy Albania Turkey also seen fires during the fires in Turkey turning deadly. The good news here in Greece is that no lives have yet been lost thankfully to these fires. When you look at the property damage and in officials are saying it's still. Two students it to say how many properties were damaged but clearly in this area. Properties completely destroyed and learn I didn't as a the Qatar in Athens for business thank you.

