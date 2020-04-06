Winged hats introduced at Paris gallery for social distancing

An art gallery in Paris has turned to "winged" headwear inspired by an ancient Chinese dynasty to ensure its visitors respect coronavirus social distancing rules as they peruse the displays.
06/04/20

