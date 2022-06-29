WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial begins in Russia

ABC News' Lama Hasan reports on the start of WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial in Russia, who many fear is being used as a bargaining chip after her arrest for allegedly carrying hashish oil.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live