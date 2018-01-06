Woman drives bumper car on Chinese road

Police officers pulled over a woman who was seen driving a bumper car on a street in China.
0:20 | 06/01/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman drives bumper car on Chinese road
Plus is an unusual site a woman driving through traffic in a bumper car. From an amusement park this happen in China police pulled her over and sees the car she runs a bumper car business and apparently was driving to work. Seems like a safe idea she forgot views are going to happen. Talk about bumper to bumper traffic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

