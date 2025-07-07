Woman guilty of murdering relatives with poisonous mushrooms in beef Wellington

Erin Patterson, 50, was charged with murdering three relatives of her estranged husband by serving a beef Wellington laced with toxic mushrooms over lunch in 2023. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live