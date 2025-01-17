Woman poisoned 1-year-old girl for months to exploit her for online donations: Police

A woman has been arrested after allegedly poisoning a 1-year-old girl for months so she could post videos of her online in order to solicit donations from the public.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live