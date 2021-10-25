One World, one pandemic: How Europe is responding to COVID's latest wave

ABC News' James Longman reports on the latest efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Europe, and resistance from some over vaccination efforts and lockdown measures.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live