-
Now Playing: World View: ABC News across the globe
-
Now Playing: World View: Missing journalist in Turkey, royals tour Australia
-
Now Playing: US top general back on streets after deadly attack in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Russian woman arrested in alleged plot to meddle with midterms
-
Now Playing: Police clash with migrant caravan near border
-
Now Playing: Saudi prosecutor: Fight inside consulate led to journalist's death
-
Now Playing: 'It certainly looks' like Jamal Khashoggi is dead: Trump
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach
-
Now Playing: Hotel shuttered by Irma reopens in St. Barths
-
Now Playing: Banksy auction, Trump meets Kanye, polar bear in Germany: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Canada legalizes marijuana
-
Now Playing: Potential showdown at the US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Trump praises congressman who body-slammed reporter
-
Now Playing: Trump concerned Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi might be dead
-
Now Playing: Need more time: Sec. Pompeo says Saudis need a few more days
-
Now Playing: Duke and Duchess visit Melbourne
-
Now Playing: Washington Post publishes Jamal Khashoggi's final op-ed
-
Now Playing: 2 top Afghan officials killed in Taliban attack; US general uninjured
-
Now Playing: Khashogg's Friend: Journalist 'killed in a very barbaric way,' according to officials
-
Now Playing: 'Halloween' premiere, baby drill monkey, table tennis robot: World in Photos