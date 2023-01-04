World view with Patrick Reevell

ABC News correspondent Patrick Reevell has the latest from the war in Ukraine, Europe's record-breaking heat, and a final farewell from Brazilian fans to soccer legend Pele.

January 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live