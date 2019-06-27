WorldPride kickoff, European heatwave, Democrats debate: World in Photos

More
A look at today's top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WorldPride kickoff, European heatwave, Democrats debate: World in Photos
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at today's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63994007","title":"WorldPride kickoff, European heatwave, Democrats debate: World in Photos","url":"/International/video/worldpride-kickoff-european-heatwave-democrats-debate-world-photos-63994007"}