Transcript for Several wounded in Paris knife attack

I'm James only for ABC knees in Paris. We are in northeast Paris outside a cinema hallway just lost like a mound with a knife and a crowbar started to attack people here happened. Just before 11 PM last night he injured seven people for them in critical condition you can see now here on the floors been cleaned up a bit you can see the remnants Ulf. Blog left behind those people are being treated for their injuries two of them. We understand British tourists but this is attracting a lot of attention because of the way the attack came to an and because just David Hare booze and how money and his friends were paying petal count it's a very very typical French game is that a bit like bowling and when he saw this whole thing unfold they decided to run towards the attack at Gemma told us. That the attack how to not look something like forty centimeters. You can imagine how scary that must have been and they thought it throwing those metal bulls out via Taka fifteen or twenty times. They put him down they held in hand until finally police were able to get onto the scene Alleman and it's not being treated of the terror incident until that able to saw the crash in the individual. But for the moment I think Paris is certainly breathing a sigh of relief. I'm James omen for ABC news life in Paris.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.