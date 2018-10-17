Five-year-old boy rubs Prince Harry's beard and gives him a hug

More
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a tour of Australia. The youngster was said to be mesmerized by the royal beard because his favorite person in the world is Santa Claus.
0:26 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Five-year-old boy rubs Prince Harry's beard and gives him a hug

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58561939,"title":"Five-year-old boy rubs Prince Harry's beard and gives him a hug","duration":"0:26","description":"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a tour of Australia. The youngster was said to be mesmerized by the royal beard because his favorite person in the world is Santa Claus.","url":"/International/video/year-boy-rubs-prince-harrys-beard-hug-58561939","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.