9-year-old drops out of college

The “boy genius” will not be allowed to take his final exams, as the school says that would put too much pressure on him.
0:22 | 12/11/19

I nine Euro from Europe being called a boy genius is now a college drop out or it sends a Belgium was on track to become the first college graduate. Under the age of ten. But his parents have now pulled them out of classes they're upset the university is refusing to allow him to take its final exams before he turns tent. The school says that would put too much pressure on him.

