Transcript for Yemeni woman gets reprieve from Trump travel ban to see dying son

Two year old Abdul Hasan has been clinging to life for the past month at an Oakland California hospital suffering from a rare brain condition. His father Ollie has sounds only wish is for the boy's mother to be able to say goodbye to her dying son the last which for the mother just team Walton. You can give him a case. The son and his son are both naturalized US citizen but the boy's mother Seamus relay. Is a Yemeni nationals living in Egypt until today president trumps Muslim travel ban restricting her from being able to slide her family. Monday has sung publicly pleaded with the US state department for a waiver to the ban in terms or an amount. Please note loans to lump them together didn't. Less than 24 hours after that press conference the government granted sweetly in expedited humanitarian peace. The family said she be on the first available flight from Cairo Egypt to San Francisco. We just hope that she you know she can meet and iron. Then pierce on blocked our. The mother hasn't seen her son since October 1 when he was brought to the US for medical treatment. The shortest flights with the fewest stops from Egypt can last twenty or more hours but the family is hoping there is enough time for her to say goodbye. Natalie Bernal ABC news Los Angeles.

