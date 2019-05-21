Yemen's Houthi rebels target Saudi Arabian city with drone

Air defense crews raced to action in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Najran Tuesday night to intercept an attack from Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels.
1:09 | 05/21/19

