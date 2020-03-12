Zoo welcomes 2 red pandas

Two red pandas have become popular visitors at a Chilean zoo, which is hosting them as part of a conservation project for endangered species.
1:42 | 12/03/20

Transcript for Zoo welcomes 2 red pandas

