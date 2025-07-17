Przemyslaw Jeziorski was killed on July 4 in Athens, his family said.

Ex-wife, 4 others arrested in murder of UC Berkeley professor in Greece, sources say

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed in Greece on July 4, according to this family.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed in Greece on July 4, according to this family.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed in Greece on July 4, according to this family.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed in Greece on July 4, according to this family.

The ex-wife of a marketing professor from the University of California, Berkeley has been arrested in connection with his death, according to Greek police sources.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a 43-year-old associate marketing professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, was allegedly shot and killed in Athens on July 4 near the home where his two children -- Zoe and Angelo -- live, his younger brother Lukasz Jeziorski said in a statement. The children, who are 10-year-old twins, live with the victim's ex-wife, the professor's close friend Chemtai Mungo told ABC News.

Five people have been arrested, including the professor's ex-wife, her boyfriend and three other men who were accomplices in the murder, according to Greek police sources. All five suspects appeared in court in Athens on Thursday.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed while visiting his children in Greece, his family said. Courtesy Chemtai Mungo

Lukasz Jeziorski, the professor's brother, said in a statement to ABC News that "five people have been arrested in connection with his death, including his ex-wife -- the orchestrator behind this heinous crime -- and her boyfriend, who has confessed to carrying out the shooting, as well as three other accomplices who have also confessed to carrying out the shooting."

"Our family is heartbroken, but we are grateful to Greek police and security professionals that have identified and captured those accountable. We want justice to be fully served," Lukasz Jeziorski said in the statement.

The professor was allegedly in Greece to attend a court hearing relating to an "ongoing division of property and custody battle," Mungo said. His brother told ABC News he wanted to bring his children to his hometown of Gdynia, Poland, "as he did every year," and that he had also planned a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed while visiting his children in Greece, his family said. Courtesy Chemtai Mungo

Mungo, who had known Przemyslaw Jeziorski, or "PJ," for the past five years, said she was in touch with him while he was in Greece. She said he had arrived there with the expectation he would be able to take his children to Poland for a month, which was granted by "prior court arrangements," but when he got there, "there was a new dispute that had to be attended to in the courts."

He had been divorced from his wife for three years, and Mungo said the relationship "was not cordial."

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, an associate marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley, was shot and killed in Greece on July 4, according to this family. University of California, Berkeley

Mungo previously said she believed the shooting was not accidental, given it occurred in a "good neighborhood in Athens." She also said that police shared with the victim's family that a masked gunman walked up to him and fired five shots in his chest and neck.

Przemyslaw Jeziorski's two 10-year-old children -- who are U.S. and Polish citizens -- are "now under care in accordance with Greek child custody procedures," his brother said.

The suspects will have another court appearance on Monday, sources said.