10 dead in building collapse in Egypt

Officials in Egypt say a residential building has collapsed, killing 10 people and injuring three others

This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo)

CAIRO -- A residential building in Egypt collapsed Monday morning, killing 10 people and injuring three others, officials said.

The Health Ministry said that rescuers and ambulances were deployed in Kerdasa City, in the western part of Greater Cairo, where the building collapsed, to remove the rubble and search for victims.