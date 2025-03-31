Four people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed in a shooting in Tartous province, home to a majority Alawite population

At least 10 people dead in Syria as gunmen target civilians in Tartus and Homs

BEIRUT -- A 12-year-old boy was among four people killed on Monday in Syria ’s Tartous province, a coastal region home to a majority Alawite population, provincial officials said in a statement.

The attackers, who remain unidentified and at large, opened fire in Haref Nemra, a village in the Baniyas countryside in Tartous. The Tartous province’s general security forces are pursuing those involved “to bring them to justice,” said Amer al-Madani, Baniyas’ head of security, who spoke in a video posted on the province’s official Facebook page.

Kamal, a resident of a nearby village and a relative of three victims who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of reprisals, said the masked gunmen, whom he believed to be government security forces, arrived at the village seeking the mukhtar, a local leader who represents the community in administrative matters, before opening fire, killing at least four people, including a 12-year-old and an 80-year-old from the same family.

Kamal said he was citing accounts from three other witnesses. The sequence of events has not been independently verified, and there is no official statement on the details of the attack.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is the Islamist group whose leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, played a key role in the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad and is now Syria’s de facto president.

The attack forced dozens of families to flee from the Baniyas area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor. Kamal also said many in Baniyas escaped to nearby mountains. “No one here feels safe,” he said. “All main roads are empty most times because people are scared to go outside.”

Separately on Monday, two unidentified gunmen killed six people in Homs, a city in western Syria known for its religious diversity, with a majority of Sunni Muslims and a significant Alawite minority, a sect of Shia Islam primarily based in Syria.

The attack took place in the Karm al-Zeitoun neighborhood, claiming the lives of three children and their mother, who all belonged to the Alawite sect, as well as two house guests from the Sunni community. The attack also left the father seriously wounded. There has been no official comment on the incident from the government or relevant authorities.

Syria’s Alawite community in Syria has faced escalating violence, with reports of massacres and targeted attacks.

In early March, Islamist-led forces killed over 1,000 Alawites in coordinated assaults on coastal areas including Latakia and Baniyas, carrying out executions and burning homes, leading to mass displacements.

The attacks, among the deadliest in Syria’s modern history, saw militants rampage through Alawite-populated coastal provinces and nearby Hama and Homs, killing civilians—including entire families—in homes and on the streets. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported nearly 200 deaths in Baniyas alone.

Witnesses identified the attackers as hardline Sunni Islamists, including Syria-based jihadi foreign fighters and former members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the disbanded insurgent group that led the December Assad ousting. However, many were also local Sunnis, seeking revenge for past atrocities blamed on Alawites loyal to Assad.

While some Sunnis hold the Alawite community responsible for Assad’s brutal crackdowns, Alawites themselves say they also suffered under his rule. The international community has urged Syria’s new government to protect minorities and prevent further violence.