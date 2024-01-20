13 reported killed in dorm fire at boarding school for elementary students in China's Henan province

Chinese state media say a fire broke out in dorms at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province, and 13 people died in the blaze

BANGKOK -- A fire broke out in dorms at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province, and 13 people died in the blaze, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many of the dead were students. One person rescued from the scene was being treated in the hospital, CCTV said.

The fire started Friday night and was put out just before midnight at the Yingcai school in rural Fangcheng district in central Henan, CCTV reported.

The boarding school caters primarily to students in the elementary grades, though it has an attached kindergten, according to the school's Wechat page. Many of the boarding students come from rural areas, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

The facility is in Dushu township and is one of the school's two branches.

The school's owner was detained, CCTV reported.