15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard

October 10, 2021, 9:55 AM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

Top Stories

Oct 09, 11:27 PM
Sep 30, 11:56 AM
Oct 09, 7:12 PM
Oct 10, 12:23 AM
Oct 09, 9:03 AM

Top Stories

Oct 09, 11:27 PM
Oct 09, 7:12 PM
Oct 09, 5:15 PM
Oct 09, 1:25 PM
Oct 09, 7:12 PM

Top Stories

Oct 09, 11:27 PM
Oct 09, 7:12 PM
Oct 09, 5:15 PM
Oct 09, 1:25 PM
Oct 08, 5:01 PM

Top Stories

Oct 09, 11:27 PM
Oct 09, 7:12 PM
Oct 09, 5:15 PM
Oct 08, 5:01 PM
Oct 09, 7:12 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events