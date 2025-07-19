German authorities report that a fireworks mishap at a fair in Düsseldorf has injured at least 19 people, including a child

19 injured after fireworks show goes awry at fair in western Germany

By The Associated Press

First responders treat injured people on a bridge after fireworks exploded near spectators during the final fireworks display at the Rhine funfair in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, July 18, 2025. (David Young/dpa via AP)

First responders treat injured people on a bridge after fireworks exploded near spectators during the final fireworks display at the Rhine funfair in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, July 18, 2025. (David Young/dpa via AP)

First responders treat injured people on a bridge after fireworks exploded near spectators during the final fireworks display at the Rhine funfair in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, July 18, 2025. (David Young/dpa via AP)

First responders treat injured people on a bridge after fireworks exploded near spectators during the final fireworks display at the Rhine funfair in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, July 18, 2025. (David Young/dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- German authorities say at least 19 people were injured, four seriously after a fireworks show went awry at a fair in the western city of Düsseldorf.

Fire squad and emergency services deployed after the incident late Friday at the Rheinkirmes event along the Rhine river, where images from the scene showed fireworks going off nearly at ground level along its banks.

A child was among the injured, the DPA news agency reported.

Düsseldorf fire services said police were investigating the cause of the accident.

The 10-day fair features amusement park rides, drone and fireworks shows, and other entertainment by hundreds of staff along the left bank of the Rhine opposite the city's historic district.