2 killed in midair plane collision above Nairobi National Park, Kenya police say
Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people
ByThe Associated Press
March 5, 2024, 5:28 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya -- Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people, police said Tuesday.
The bigger plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline with 44 on board, including five crew members, was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani when crew reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.
A police report said the Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board, who were in a training session.