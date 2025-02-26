At least 2 people hurt as shots are fired near a courthouse in western Germany
Police say that at least two people were injured when shots were fired near a courthouse in western Germany
ByThe Associated Press
February 26, 2025, 9:33 AM
BERLIN -- At least two people were injured when shots were fired near a courthouse in western Germany on Wednesday, police said.
Several shots were fired in a street near the state court in the city of Bielefeld in the early afternoon, according to police. They didn't immediately have information on the severity of the injuries.
Police in a statement that they couldn't rule out a connection with a trial taking place at the court.
A suspect is currently being tried on murder charges in the death nearly a year ago of a former boxer, Besar Nimani, who was fatally shot in Bielefeld.