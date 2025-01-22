German police say two people, including a child, were killed and two others were severely injured in a stabbing attack in Bavaria

2 people killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect has been detained, police say

BERLIN -- Two people, including a child, were killed and two others were severely injured in a stabbing attack in Bavaria on Wednesday, German police said.

Police said a suspect was detained in the knife attack, which occurred in a park in the southern German town of Aschaffenburg.

Police said they did not immediately know the motive for the attack, but that it was not terrorism.

Train services in the town were temporarily interrupted as the suspect tried to flee along the tracks, German news agency dpa reported. However, he was quickly detained, police wrote on the social media platform X.

Police asked possible witnesses to come forward. They did not release any details about the identities of the victims or the suspect.