21 passengers injured in a collision between a train and a truck in northern Czech Republic

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE -- A passenger train collided with a truck in northern Czech Republic on Wednesday, injuring at least 21 people, officials said.

The national rescue agency said nine passengers on the train sustained moderate injuries. The other 12 passengers, including two schoolchildren were lightly injured.

Police said that 19 schoolchildren were among 65 passengers aboard.

The accident took place before 2 pm (1200 GMT) at a crossing in Straz nad Nisou near the city of Liberec, 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) north of Prague.

Authorities have been working to determine how the collision took place.