At least 21 people die after boat capsizes in Bangladesh

At least 21 people have died after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sunk after colliding with another small boat in a large waterbody

August 27, 2021, 7:18 PM
1 min read

DHAKA,Bangladesh -- A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank Friday after colliding with another small boat in a large waterbody, leaving at least 21 people dead and scores missing in eastern Bangladesh, officials said.

The accident took place at the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district in the evening, local police official Imranul Islam said by phone. Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, while survivors said about 100 people were n board during the accident, he said. Local news reports, quoting the area's top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said about 50 people were missing.

A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat that sank very quickly after colliding with another small boat, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.

““I was grazing cattle on the bank of the beel (water body). I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly,” witness Nurul Amin was quoted as saying by the daily.

Such accidents often happen in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by more than 230 rivers, because of lax enforcement of laws and unskilled driving.

The area is 82 kilometers (51 miles) east of the capital, Dhaka.

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Afghanistan updates: At least 170 Afghans killed in the Kabul attack, official says

21 minutes ago

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

Possible hurricane takes aim on Louisiana

Aug 27, 7:28 AM

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

4 hours ago

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

Possible hurricane takes aim on Louisiana

Aug 27, 7:28 AM

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

4 hours ago

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Possible hurricane takes aim on Louisiana

Aug 27, 7:28 AM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events