24 migrants rescued from North Sea off Belgian coast

A small boat transporting 24 migrants has been rescued from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of the Belgian port of Zeebrugge

October 27, 2021, 12:18 PM
1 min read

BRUSSELS -- A small boat transporting 24 migrants was rescued Wednesday from the North Sea by emergency services off the coast of Zeebrugge, according to the governor of Belgium's West Flanders province.

Carl Decaluwé told The Associated Press that all 24 passengers were rescued but that one of the migrants was in serious condition.

The Belgian air force said it sent an helicopter to the scene after receiving a distress call and a medic boarded the shipwrecked boat close to an offshore wind farm area. The air force said the Belgian Navy also provided assistance.

Decaluwé said five migrants were airlifted to safety, with the 19 others transported back to land by boat. He said authorities had yet to determine where the migrants came from.

—-

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Top Stories

3 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oct 26, 7:28 PM
10 minutes ago
Oct 14, 10:17 AM

Top Stories

Oct 26, 10:36 PM
Oct 26, 6:18 PM
3 hours ago
Oct 26, 7:28 PM
Oct 25, 11:17 AM

Top Stories

Oct 25, 11:17 AM
Oct 26, 6:18 PM
Oct 26, 10:36 PM
3 hours ago
Oct 26, 7:28 PM

Top Stories

Oct 26, 6:18 PM
Oct 25, 11:17 AM
Oct 26, 6:03 AM
Oct 26, 7:28 PM
Oct 26, 10:36 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events