3rd strong earthquake this month jolts southern Philippines

The third strong earthquake this month shook the southern Philippines on Thursday morning, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.5 magnitude quake was centered 10 kilometers deep (6 miles) near Kisante town.

It was near the epicenter of a 6.6 magnitude earthquake Tuesday that triggered landslides and caused other damage. At least eight people died, two are missing, 395 were injured and more than 2,700 houses and buildings, including schools and hospitals, were damaged, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

In the same region on Oct. 16, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed at least seven people, injured more than 200 and destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 buildings.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity. The archipelago lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.