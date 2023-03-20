2 staff stabbed at Canadian school, student arrested

Police say a student has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing two staff members at a high school in Canada’s Atlantic coast city of Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Police officers have arrested a student on suspicion of stabbing two staff members Monday at a high school in Canada’s Atlantic coast city of Halifax, police said.

The two victims and the student were taken to hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Halifax Regional Police confirmed that the suspect is a student at the school.

Lindsey Bunin, spokeswoman for Halifax Regional Center for Education, said there had been concern about the student, who was in an administrative office at the time of the attack.

The student then left the building, "but police were on scene almost immediately," she said.

Police said they responded to a weapons complaint at around 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later. The school was locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day.

Such violence is rare in Canada, especially in the country’s Atlantic coast provinces.