Residents and local media in northwestern Cong say at least 30 passengers including several students have been killed in a boat sinking in the Equateur province amid extreme weather

30 killed in a boat sinking in northwestern Congo, residents say

By The Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo -- At least 30 passengers including several students were killed when a boat sank in Congo’s northwestern Equateur province amid extreme weather, residents and local media said Thursday.

A search was underway for many people still missing.

The boat was conveying villagers and goods along Lake Tumba in Bikoro territory when it sank late Wednesday, territorial administrator Justin Mputu told local media. Thirty bodies had been recovered, and more people are missing he said.