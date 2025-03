More than 30 nations will participate in Paris planning talks on a security force for Ukraine

Military officials from more than 30 nations are expected to take part in Paris talks on the creation of an international security force for Ukraine

PARIS -- Military officials from more than 30 nations will take part in Paris talks on the creation of an international security force for Ukraine, a French military official said Monday.

Such an international force would aim to dissuade Russia from launching another offensive after any ceasefire comes into effect.

The long list of participants on Tuesday will also include Asian and Oceania nations joining the talks remotely, the French official said.

The international makeup of the talks offers an indication of how broadly France and Britain – which are working on the planning together – are casting their net as they aim to build what the French official described as a coalition of nations “able and willing” to be part of an effort to safeguard Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The French military official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the blueprint for the force that is shrouded in secrecy and the Paris talks that will consider it.