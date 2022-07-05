The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

ByThe Associated Press
July 05, 2022, 5:33 AM

BRUSSELS -- The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events