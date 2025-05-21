At least three vehicles and four people were involved in the killing of the personal secretary and a close adviser of Mexico City’s mayor

At least 4 people involved in killing of Mexico City mayor's senior aides, police say

A framed image of Ximena Guzmán, the personal secretary to Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada who was murdered a day earlier, adorns an altar during a wake at a funeral home in Mexico City, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY -- At least four people were involved in the killing of the personal secretary and a close adviser of Mexico City ’s Mayor Clara Brugada, the capital’s police chief said Wednesday, as more details emerged of the worst attack against public officials in the capital in recent years.

Pablo Vázquez Camacho said investigators had identified and found a motorcycle and two other vehicles used in the escape of the gunman who killed the two officials Tuesday morning as they travelled in a vehicle along a busy thoroughfare.

Brugada's personal secretary, Ximena Guzmán, and an adviser, José Muñoz, were shot dead in Guzmán’s car, authorities said.

Mexico City chief prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján said the gunman had fled on a motorcycle that was hidden nearby and then changed vehicles twice as he and others fled into neighboring Mexico State.

Clothes were recovered in the vehicles and were being analyzed, but investigators could not yet offer a possible motive, the prosecutor said.

She said Guzmán was shot eight times and Muñoz four times.

The attack, which happened at around 7 a.m., left four bullet holes clustered on the driver’s side of the windshield. One body lay on the pavement.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is an ally of Brugada and a former mayor of Mexico City before winning the presidency last year, had declined to speculate on the possible involvement of organized crime during her press briefing earlier Wednesday.