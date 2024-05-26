Police in Peru say four people are dead and more than 30 are injured after a passenger bus and a cargo train collided

4 people killed and over 30 injured after a bus and a cargo train collide in Peru

LA OROYA, Peru -- Four people were killed and more than 30 others were injured after a passenger bus and a cargo train collided Sunday in central Peru, the country's national police said.

Authorities said the crash happened after 4 a.m. in the district of La Oroya, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of the capital, Lima. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in a statement said the cause is under investigation. It added that the train and bus, both privately operated, had all the required permits.

The ministry said all of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The agency did not immediately release the names of the deceased.

Highway Police Cmdr. Justo Venero told RPP radio station that the area where the crash occurred has speed-limit and train-crossing road signs. Venero said the train's driver told authorities that its “audible and visible signals” were on when the collision happened.

The bus had set out from Lima and was headed to the city of Huancayo. Images released by police showed the overturned bus on the Central Highway.