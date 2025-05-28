4 women die when boat carrying migrants capsizes in sight of Spain's Canary Islands

Spanish emergency services say four women have died when a small boat carrying migrants capsized while arriving to port at one of Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID -- Spanish emergency services say four women have died when a small boat carrying migrants capsized while arriving to port at one of Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday.

Emergency services said the incident occurred when the boat tipped over within sight of the dock on the island of El Hierro.

Local media reports said the small boat appeared to be packed with over 100 people. Spanish rescuers and members of the Red Cross pulled people out of the water.

The Spanish archipelago located off Africa’s western coast has for years been a main route for migrants who risk their lives in dinghies and rubber boats unfit for long journeys in the open sea. Thousands have been known to die on the way to European territory.