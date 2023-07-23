5 dead, 3 missing after seasonal floods hit village in eastern China

China's state media says five people have died and three others are missing after floods caused by heavy rain hit the eastern part of the country

BEIJING -- Five people died and three others were missing after floods caused by heavy rain hit eastern China, state media reported on Sunday.

China National Radio said the massive floods swept through a village in the Fuyang district of the city of Hangzhou, engulfing many villagers’ houses on Saturday afternoon. Authorities were conducting rescue operations and relocating affected residents.

The rain later led to partial mountain collapse and mudslide, affecting multiple areas in the district and more than 1,600 households suffered power outage, CCTV said.

Every year, seasonal flooding hits large parts of China, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

The torrents have been affecting different parts of the country this month and have caused casualties. Earlier this month, at least 15 people were killed by floods in the southwestern region of Chongqing.

According to CCTV on Sunday, torrential rain also turned many streets in Liaoning, a northeastern province, into rivers, forcing 5,590 people to be evacuated. About 30 houses and 54 hectares of crops were damaged, it added.

In the central province of Hubei, some residents affected by rainstorms were trapped in their vehicles and homes. By Saturday night, authorities had rescued or evacuated some 220 residents in Xianning city, state media People's Daily reported.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.