5 treated after stabbing in south London, man arrested

London’s Ambulance Service says five people have been treated following a stabbing in south London

LONDON -- Five people have been treated following a stabbing Thursday morning in south London, according to London’s Ambulance Service.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that a man was arrested following the stabbing in Croydon, which British media reports said happened near an Asda supermarket. Authorities didn’t provide a motive for the stabbing.

The ambulance service said that one person was taken to a major trauma center in London and four other people were hospitalized.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance,” the service said.

The violence came on the same day that a teenager faced sentencing for fatally stabbing three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class in the northwestern English town of Southport.