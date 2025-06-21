50% chance of a tropical depression forming off the coast of Central America within 7 days
An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week
ByThe Associated Press
June 21, 2025, 1:37 AM
An area of low pressure may develop off the coast of Central America and southern Mexico early next week.
The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday environmental conditions might lead to “some gradual development,” with a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming within seven days as the system moves west-northwestward.
The chance of formation through 48 hours is near 0%, the center said.
A category 3 major hurricane came ashore down southern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Thursday. Hurricane Erick left a 1-year-old boy dead before dissipating.