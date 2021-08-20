52 feared dead, 1 survivor, on migrant boat going to Spain

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says a woman who was the only person pulled from a sinking dinghy in the Atlantic Ocean told her rescuers that the boat had left Africa a week earlier carrying 53 migrants

August 20, 2021, 10:28 AM
2 min read

LISBON, Portugal -- A woman who was the only person pulled from a sinking dinghy in the Atlantic Ocean told her rescuers that the boat had left Africa a week earlier carrying 53 migrants, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said Friday.

A merchant ship spotted the inflatable dinghy on Thursday, 255 kilometers (158 miles) south of Spain’s Canary Islands, and alerted Spanish emergency services, an official said.

The woman was clinging to the sinking craft with a dead man and a dead woman next to her, the rescue service official said.

She told rescuers that the boat had embarked from the Western Sahara coast and that the passengers were from Ivory Coast.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules, had no information about the woman’s health or her age.

Migrants risk their lives trying to reach European soil by land and sea, and deaths are not uncommon in the area of the Atlantic that separates the west coast of Africa and Spain’s Canary Islands.

Shipwrecks on the route are hard to verify, and most victims’ bodies are never recovered. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration reported that at least 250 migrants died on the route to the Canary Islands in the first six months of 2021. Migrant rights group Walking Borders counted almost 2,000 deaths in the same period.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

On Location: August 19, 2021

Aug 19, 6:08 PM

Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site

Aug 19, 9:05 PM

Afghans who helped US military plea for escape: Taliban will 'cut our heads off'

28 minutes ago

Southwest pilots, flight attendants say they're exhausted; pilots ready to picket

Aug 19, 8:48 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Taliban uses guns, batons on civilians as US tries to evacuate thousands

Aug 19, 8:54 PM

Unvaccinated single mom dies of COVID-19, leaving 4 children behind

3 hours ago

Vaccine checks beginning at San Francisco eateries, bars

Aug 20, 12:28 AM

'Bracing for the worst' in Florida's COVID-19 hot zone

Aug 20, 3:07 AM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Taliban uses guns, batons on civilians as US tries to evacuate thousands

Aug 19, 8:54 PM

Who are the Taliban?

Aug 17, 6:04 PM

Unvaccinated single mom dies of COVID-19, leaving 4 children behind

3 hours ago

Secret IRS trove illustrates how billionaires avoid taxes

Aug 19, 10:28 PM

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'

Aug 19, 7:21 AM

Biden defends policy decisions as Afghanistan, booster shot fallout builds

Aug 19, 7:35 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events