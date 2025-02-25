5.9 magnitude quake strikes near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck northeast of the Dominican Republic

ByThe Associated Press
February 25, 2025, 7:13 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday. No damage was reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north-northeast of Punta Cana at a depth of 29 miles (46 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in parts of the Dominican Republic and in neighboring Puerto Rico.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events