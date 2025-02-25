5.9 magnitude quake strikes near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has struck northeast of the Dominican Republic

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday. No damage was reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north-northeast of Punta Cana at a depth of 29 miles (46 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in parts of the Dominican Republic and in neighboring Puerto Rico.