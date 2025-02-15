A 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Siberia, no casualties reported

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Altai Republic in southern Siberia on Saturday morning, according to Russian seismologists

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck Russia’s Altai Republic in southern Siberia on Saturday morning, according to Russian seismologists.

The quake occurred at 8:48 a.m local time (0148 GMT), according to Russian state news agency Interfax, citing the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported. Tremors were also felt in neighboring regions.

Writing on Telegram, regional head Andrei Turchak said that there were no casualties, but that a “high-alert regime” had been introduced, with public events canceled and possible problems with water supply in areas close to the epicenter.

Turchak said that preliminary assessments indicated minor damage in some areas, but dismissed claims of wider destruction circulating on social media.

“I urge residents to rely on officially confirmed information and to remain calm,” Turchak wrote.