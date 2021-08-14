7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Haiti

August 14, 2021, 1:58 PM
1 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Top Stories

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

On Location: August 13, 2021

Aug 13, 5:31 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Louisiana 'close to the breaking point,' governor warns

Aug 13, 10:13 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

27 vaccinated people test positive for COVID on Carnival ship

Aug 13, 3:24 PM

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

440 students quarantined 2 days after school starts

Aug 13, 1:08 PM

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

440 students quarantined 2 days after school starts

Aug 13, 1:08 PM

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Middle schooler fatally shot by fellow student on lunch break

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

440 students quarantined 2 days after school starts

Aug 13, 1:08 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events