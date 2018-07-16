Activists: Iraqi police arresting protesters in the south

Iraqi security forces in the southern oil-rich province of Basra have started arresting protesters who took part in the week-long demonstrations there to demand more jobs and better services, activists said Monday.

Protests in the city of Basra, the provincial capital and Iraq's second-largest city, are not unusual in scorching summer weather but they boiled over last Tuesday, when security forces opened fire, killing one person and wounding five.

Within days the rallies spread to other provinces. In some places, protesters broke into local government buildings and burned the offices of some political parties.

The government rushed to contain the protests with promises of thousands of jobs, mainly in the oil sector, and an urgent allocation of 3.5 trillion Iraqi dinars ($3 billion) for electricity and water projects. It blamed "infiltrators" for the damages.

The arrests started on Sunday night, with police chasing protesters down main roads and alleys following demonstrations in the city of Basra, and also in the countryside and around oil fields, two activists told The Associated Press.

The activists could not give a specific number for those arrested, saying only "hundreds." They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety. Officials were not immediately available to comment.

The activists said internet was back on after a two-day shutdown, but a heavy deployment of security forces outside the local government building in Basra prevented protesters from gathering there Monday.

Police also closed off surrounding streets with barbed wire.

Meanwhile, authorities reopened the country's second-busiest airport, in the city of Najaf, following a two-day shutdown after a mob broke into the facility on Friday, damaging the passenger terminal and vandalizing equipment.

Transportation Minister Kadhim Finjan al-Hamai was at the Najaf airport to announce the reopening on the Iraqi state TV as an Iraqi Airways plane landed behind him. He said 18 local and international flights were to land on Monday.

The shutdown had caused "heavy losses" to the government, the airport and airline companies, he said without elaborating.

Kuwait Airways, the Royal Jordanian and Iran's Aviation Authority suspended their flights to Najaf on Sunday, citing security concerns. The United Arab Emirates' FlyDubai cancelled Saturday's flights to Najaf and said it was suspending its flights until July 22.

Iraq's vital Um Qasr port on the Persian Gulf, and two main border crossings — Safwan with Kuwait and Shalamcheh with Iran — were closed to both passengers and goods as protesters had blocked the main roads leading to the sites.

Basra is home to about 70 percent of Iraq's proven oil reserves of 153.1 billion barrels. It is located on the Persian Gulf bordering Kuwait and Iran, and is Iraq's only hub these days for all oil exports to the international market.