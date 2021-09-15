Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia

A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in North Macedonia to receive temporary shelter, as part of an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule

September 15, 2021, 5:28 PM
1 min read

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in North Macedonia Wednesday to receive temporary shelter, under an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule.

Most of the evacuees worked for the “Turquoise Mountain” charity co-founded by Britain’s Prince Charles to teach traditional Afghan crafts.

After arriving on a flight from Qatar, the Afghans were tested for COVID-19 and taken to hotels near the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia has agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S.-led international forces, as well as students, journalists and employees of non-governmental organizations.

The first group of 149 Afghan men, women and children arrived in late August.

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

1 hour ago

McKayla Maroney's gut-wrenching statement to Congress on abuse investigation

1 hour ago

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

McKayla Maroney gives opening statement in Senate review of Nassar case

2 hours ago

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Top Stories

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

McKayla Maroney gives opening statement in Senate review of Nassar case

2 hours ago

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Positive results on handling pandemic, Dem turnout advantage help Newsom retain seat

Sep 15, 8:16 AM

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events