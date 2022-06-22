Afghan emergency official says at least 920 people killed, 600 injured in powerful earthquake

Afghan emergency official says at least 920 people killed, 600 injured in powerful earthquake

ByThe Associated Press
June 22, 2022, 5:10 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan emergency official says at least 920 people killed, 600 injured in powerful earthquake.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events