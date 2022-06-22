KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan emergency official says at least 920 people killed, 600 injured in powerful earthquake.
Afghan emergency official says at least 920 people killed, 600 injured in powerful earthquake
Afghan emergency official says at least 920 people killed, 600 injured in powerful earthquake
Top Stories
Dramatic details and key takeaways from Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing
- Jun 21, 07:56 PM
Coast Guard urgently search for missing couple hundreds of miles off Atlantic Coast
- 3 hours ago
At least 920 dead in earthquake in Afghanistan
- 1 hour ago
Does sex play a role in long COVID? Study finds women more susceptible
- Jun 21, 03:19 PM
Senators unveil text of bipartisan deal on gun violence, setting up speedy vote
- Jun 21, 09:44 PM